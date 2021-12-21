Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 14,607 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.59% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $24,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,276. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84.

