Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,106. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.39 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

