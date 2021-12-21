Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,233 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises about 6.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of DoorDash worth $38,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in DoorDash by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth about $930,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.

DASH traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.47. 14,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,587. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.68. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.67, for a total value of $11,806,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $12,344,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,713,536 shares of company stock worth $2,168,660,989. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

