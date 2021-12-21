Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,102 shares during the quarter. Lightspeed POS makes up about 2.7% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lightspeed POS worth $15,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSPD. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Shares of LSPD stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 89,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,946. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.47.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

