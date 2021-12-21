Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 31,725 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,725 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $17,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $846,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $45.62. 5,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,494. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

