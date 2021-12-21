Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,958 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,643 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,204. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.09.

