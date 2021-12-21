Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,987 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after buying an additional 324,815 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $421.70. 252,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $423.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.11 and a 1 year high of $435.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.