Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 30,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 316,176 shares.The stock last traded at $64.12 and had previously closed at $64.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.61.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $134,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $521,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,143,136. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after buying an additional 110,241 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

