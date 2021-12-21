Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 5,239 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $124.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $77.72 and a one year high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $81,145,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $2,525,403.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

