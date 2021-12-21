Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 138.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DT. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Summit Insights lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Shares of DT stock opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.64, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average of $65.77. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.