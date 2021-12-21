Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 2,501 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after buying an additional 68,183 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of PM stock opened at $92.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

