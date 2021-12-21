Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 474,188 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,510,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,876,000 after buying an additional 969,980 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,081,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244,762 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,501,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,130,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,158,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,178,000 after purchasing an additional 288,130 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of DB stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

