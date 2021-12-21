Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 758.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 118,249 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

