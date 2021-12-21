Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.39 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,413,000 after buying an additional 59,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,420,000 after acquiring an additional 32,519 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,632,000 after acquiring an additional 580,991 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,711,000 after acquiring an additional 144,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,843,000 after purchasing an additional 176,422 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $115.60 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 127.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.29.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

