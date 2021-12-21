Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Shopify by 187.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,282.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,490.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,472.37. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,005.14 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,648.50.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

