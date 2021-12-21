Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $119.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.08. The firm has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

