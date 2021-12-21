Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Daqo New Energy worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 113.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 96.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.18.

NYSE:DQ opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

