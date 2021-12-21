Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $3.60 Million Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $53,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

SONY opened at $118.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.26. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

