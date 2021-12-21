Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 44.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Li Auto by 295.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.03.

Li Auto stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of -353.13 and a beta of 2.13. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

