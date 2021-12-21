Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,949 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 14.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $46,856,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $331.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.99. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $240,891,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $4,451,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,347,479 shares of company stock worth $810,911,058. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

