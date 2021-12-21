Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 262,844 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,063 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 262,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,971 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,610 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,456 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

