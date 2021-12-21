Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 28,045 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,045 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDRX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth $4,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 12.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at about $38,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDRX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.77.

In other GoodRx news, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 123,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $5,467,594.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $302,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,892,121 shares of company stock worth $77,022,497 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45, a PEG ratio of 32.98 and a beta of -0.69. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

