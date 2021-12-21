Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Hits $0.0176 on Top Exchanges

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $43,894.80 and $13,847.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

