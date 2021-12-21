Vulcan International (OTCMKTS:VULC) Trading Up 52.4%

Vulcan International Co. (OTCMKTS:VULC)’s stock price rose 52.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.

About Vulcan International (OTCMKTS:VULC)

Vulcan International Corp. engages in the manufacture of rubber and foam products. It also develops and manages real estate, and is involved in forestry activities including the harvesting and selling of timber. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clarksville, TN.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.