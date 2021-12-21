Waifu Token (WAIF) Hits Market Capitalization of $514,395.00

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Waifu Token has a market capitalization of $514,395.00 and $400.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waifu Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00050938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.53 or 0.08205554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,752.53 or 1.00022060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00072057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Waifu Token Coin Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 308,223,309 coins and its circulating supply is 282,450,684 coins. The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waifu Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waifu Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

