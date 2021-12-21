Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,041 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock valued at $852,801,640. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of WMT opened at $139.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.33. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $387.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

