Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.28 and its 200-day moving average is $143.33. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock valued at $852,801,640. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

