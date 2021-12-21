Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Raised by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.6% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $386.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.33. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock worth $852,801,640. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

