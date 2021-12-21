Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Holdings Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Wayfair by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wayfair by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 55.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Wayfair by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 11.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on W. Barclays dropped their price target on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Argus lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.43.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,236 shares of company stock valued at $26,174,284. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of W stock opened at $195.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.67. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.26 and a beta of 2.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

