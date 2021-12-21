WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 45,720 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,720 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Costco Wholesale worth $323,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,669 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

COST stock opened at $552.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $514.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $566.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.