WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 80,742 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,742 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.4% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $615,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5,705.0% in the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $5,635,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 84.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $649.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $255.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $625.91 and a 200-day moving average of $567.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

