WCM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 521,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,539,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Lam Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after buying an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 26.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after buying an additional 317,451 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $678.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $465.50 and a 1 year high of $719.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $615.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.17.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.