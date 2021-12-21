Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 141,950 Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,144,000.

NASDAQ:IPAXU traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,091. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

