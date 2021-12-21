Wealthspring Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) by 1,403.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,582 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000.

THCPU stock remained flat at $$9.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,404. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89.

