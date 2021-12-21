Wealthspring Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,466 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in MCAP Acquisition were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MCAP Acquisition by 18.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition by 10.9% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 743,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 73,247 shares during the last quarter.

Get MCAP Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MACQU traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,129. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for MCAP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.