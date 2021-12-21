Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

COOLU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,914. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.