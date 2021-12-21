Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,940 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $311,000.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,468. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

