Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TBCPU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $113,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter worth $135,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth $150,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth $200,000.

TBCPU stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 29,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,978. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

