Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 17.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter.

ETACU stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. 5,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

