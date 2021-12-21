Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 155,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Artisan Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

ARTA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 209,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,496. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89. Artisan Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Artisan Acquisition

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

