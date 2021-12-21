Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 165,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000.

ARTEU stock remained flat at $$10.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,079. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

