Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 168,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Separately, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $473,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OXUSU traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,912. Oxus Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46.

