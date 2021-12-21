Wealthspring Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Dune Acquisition were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUNEU. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Dune Acquisition by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 526,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000.

DUNEU remained flat at $$10.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,435. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.23.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

