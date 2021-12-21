Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTRTU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,027,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,999,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $757,000.

Get DTRT Health Acquisition alerts:

DTRTU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,854. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTRTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU).

Receive News & Ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.