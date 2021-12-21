Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 1.16% of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 219.2% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 197,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 135,885 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $6,174,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $2,058,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $1,544,000.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:NGCA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. 13,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,443. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

