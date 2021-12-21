Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New Investment in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 176,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000.

NASDAQ APACU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,878. StoneBridge Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14.

