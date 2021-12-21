Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases 15,977 Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,018,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.4% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 955,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 255,089 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 65.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 368,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 146,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HERAU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

