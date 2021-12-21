Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases 23,960 Shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 1.22% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $7,624,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,066,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,382,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. 1,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,156. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

