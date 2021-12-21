Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases 36,497 Shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 80,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,259,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPACU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. 79,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,119. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

