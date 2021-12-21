Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases 46,450 Shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,450 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLMIU. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 21.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 17.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $5,843,000.

Shares of PLMIU remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

